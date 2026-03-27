NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown delivered her final State of the City Address on Thursday at the Aliante Hotel and Casino.

"When I was growing up, North Las Vegas was a bedroom community. Today we are a complete durable city with opportunity right here a home," she said.

The speech emphasized areas of growth during her tenure as mayor, and the work that's still in progress.

WATCH | North Las Vegas Mayor delivers final State of the City address

North Las Vegas Mayor delivers final State of the City address

That includes the 70-acre, $380 million mixed-use Hylo Park project, happening on the corner of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard. Construction work will begin on a sports complex as part of that project in May.

The mayor also touted the recent graduation of the largest police officer class in the city's history, with plans for dozens more positions proposed as part of the next budget cycle.

"I couldn’t be more proud to pass that torch, the way things are today," she said.

Channel 13 wanted to know how locals in North Las Vegas feel about the state of their city. We met some at Craig Ranch Park enjoying their day.

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"I think she’s done a really good job," said Rozelyn Cox, "I do hope that the next person is able to take that charge and follow in those footsteps because there are a lot of beautiful things here in North Las Vegas."

But Cox added, there is always room to improve. She told us there's a gap in resources for unhoused people in the city.

After the mayor's speech, Channel 13 asked her about what's being done to address that.

"We have our homeless outreach team that works tirelessly every day on outreach efforts to our unhoused population," said Mayor Goynes-Brown.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Anjali Patel served as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.