NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas is hosting a series of free events this summer to help families prepare for the upcoming school year with supplies, sports physicals and more.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett heard from parents about how these free events are helping their families prepare:

North Las Vegas hosts free back-to-school events to help families save money this summer

Local parents say back-to-school costs are adding up quickly as the new school year approaches.

"With the way the economy is nowadays and having three kids to shop for, getting a little help, it means a lot," one parent said.

Another parent described the financial pressure hitting her family from multiple directions.

"I have a daughter who's a single mother and it's just hitting her every which way — daycare, school, everywhere," she said.

North Las Vegas Ward One Councilman Isaac Barron, who spent 30 years as an educator, said the city wants to do everything it can for families in need.

"We've made lots of great progress here in the downtown area. We still, of course, have lots of neighborhoods here where you have young men and women who are still very needy," Barron said. "We like to do everything we possibly can to give a hand up to our families to make sure that their kids are prepared for the beginning of the school year."

Barron said saving money on back-to-school costs makes a real difference at home.

"If you go somewhere and get a low-cost sports physical, you get it for 50 bucks or something like that," Barron said. "If you have two or three kids who are going to be participating in sports, very quickly, that adds up, and that could be easily, you know, grocery money for the week."

The city has three upcoming events planned:



Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Dolores Huerta Resource Center, 1737 Hunkins Dr., Families can access hygiene kits, required school vaccinations, raffle prizes and sports physicals – all at a low or no cost. Sports physicals require pre-registration . For registration, call 702-699-3472.

Dolores Huerta Resource Center, 1737 Hunkins Dr., Families can access hygiene kits, required school vaccinations, raffle prizes and sports physicals – all at a low or no cost. . For registration, call 702-699-3472. Saturday, August 1, Noon-3 p.m. — Silver Mesa Activity Pool, 4095 Allen Ln., North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Scott Black and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick will give away backpacks during their annual free pool day. The event will also feature food, music and raffles.

Silver Mesa Activity Pool, 4095 Allen Ln., North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Scott Black and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick will give away backpacks during their annual free pool day. The event will also feature food, music and raffles. Saturday, August 8, 8-11 a.m. — Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce St., The annual Back-to-School Giveaway returns with free school supplies and haircuts for students. Supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present to receive school supplies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.