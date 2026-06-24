North Las Vegas crash leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in North Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and Rome Boulevard, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said a motorcycle and an SUV collided in the intersection, and the motorcyclist has been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The North Las Vegas Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit responded and is continuing the investigation. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

