LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many, high prices can make it hard for some families to make ends meet. We've previously reported on the hundreds of thousands of Southern Nevadans who are food insecure.

The Just One Project says their free Food is Medicine Farmer's Market has been a fan favorite for the past few years.

A recent partnership with the Cleveland Clinic has made it possible to expand the program to help even more people in need.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan spoke to Just One Project leadership to learn more about the program:

Nonprofit partnership expands farmers' market to provide free produce to community

"One of the most important things we think about when the Just One project is fighting food insecurity is we want to provide plenty of shelf stable items, but more importantly, we really wanna provide the various items that we would pick out from the grocery store, things that support proper nutrition, great health, and we want our clients to thrive," said Just One Project founder Brooke Neubauer.

The Farmer's Market on Tuesday, Aug. 25 allowed locals to shop for nutritious foods at no cost as they kicked off the new collaboration. Neubauer says farmers' markets like these are crucial for those who don't have access to healthier options.

"What we hear a lot from our families that we're serving is that they are literally just trying to make ends meet," Neubauer said. "So this is really an amazing event that helps them provide these fresh items into their household, especially when money is tight, groceries are out of reach, sometimes access to fresh, nutritious groceries are out of reach because of financial issues, mobility issues."

The nonprofit says they were expecting to provide food to about 250 households at Tuesday's Farmer's Market. If you were unable to attend, there are still a number of resources available through the Just One Project year-round. You can find more information on their website here.

