LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The most recent Point-In-Time Count through the SNH Continuum of Care reported nearly 8,000 people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada in a single night. Roughly 19% of that total number were families with children.

Nonprofit Family Promise of Las Vegas is dedicated to helping these at-risk families experiencing homelessness.

The organization provides services like prevention, utility assistance, and helping unhoused individuals get emergency motel shelter. They've helped nearly 800 families over the past year alone.

On Tuesday, they held a grand opening for their brand new Credit One Bank Navigation Center, a state-of-the-art resource and housing facility to continue supporting families in need.

WATCH to learn more about the services this new center will offer:

Nonprofit opens new facility dedicated to helping end family homelessness

The center is designed to serve as transitional housing, and the nonprofit reports that families typically stay for an average of 90 days. There are 10 micro-dormitory-style apartments, three full kitchens, a Children's Learning Center, and more on-site.

Marisa Cervantes, Chief Operations Director for Family Promise, says the work they do to ensure that families stay together during this time of transition is crucial.

“Children can experience the same trauma that the families are, even harder,” Cervantes said. “We want to create the space for both the families and children to thrive while they’re working through that cycle.”

The new center's grand opening is being held Tuesday, Sept. 30, at their location at 3110 E. Twain Ave from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to inquire about assistance through Family Promise, you can find more information on their website here.