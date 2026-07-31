LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We know back-to-school shopping is expensive. That's why we wanted to let you know about an event happening next week for high schoolers who need a little help getting ready for the school year. It's all free, no registration or appointment required.

Local nonprofit Project 150 is once again opening its doors for a week-long student shopping spree, offering free clothing, hygiene items, backpacks filled with school supplies, and meal bags.

WATCH | I was there at the organization's Rancho location as volunteers stocked the shelves to get ready for the rush:

Nonprofit offers free essentials to high schoolers who need help getting ready for school year

"The back-to-school season is our best and biggest. We've been ramping up here like crazy with volunteers packing backpacks and making family meal bags and just anticipating what's ahead come school year," said executive director Kelli Kristo.

Monday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 8, local high school students can come and pick out what they need to get a strong start to the semester at either of Project 150's Betty's Boutique locations. All they have to bring is proof they're enrolled in a local brick-and-mortar high school.

Kristo tells me they've been doing this event for years, but this year, they're expecting their biggest turnout yet, so she wants families to be aware there will be a wait.

"Lines are long, and it is hot. There's nothing we can do about that. The need is that great," Kristo said.

"This year, we've had phone calls and inquiries leading up to this event; looks like over 2,000 easily," she went on to say.

She said they're ready and prepared to meet the increased need.

She also wants families to be aware that only students will be allowed inside to shop.

"We ask that parents and guardians stay outside because this is the time that they need to learn to be somewhat independent. Picking out your own clothes, finding your style. Of course, if there are students who need assistance, special needs students, we have volunteers and staff on hand to help with that. But ideally we want to encourage them to be independent, pick out your own clothes — many of them doing it for the very first time here," Kristo said.

The shopping event is happening daily Aug. 3-8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. High school students can come to either of Project 150's Betty's Boutique locations:



3600 N. Rancho Dr. (Rancho/Gowan)

2605 E. Flamingo Rd. (Flamingo/Eastern)

She said they do have some fun treats in store for families next week, as well. Ben and Jerry's will be scooping free ice cream on Wednesday at the Rancho location and on Saturday at the Flamingo location.

Click here for a list of FAQs about the event.

"This removes not only the barrier from the household, but in terms of, it takes a lot of pressure off the students, you know, to blend and fit in, so I love that part, too," Kristo said.

