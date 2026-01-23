Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nonprofit offering free tax return help at Friday event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Free Taxes Coalition is hosting an Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day event Friday.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doolittle Active Adult Center for households making under $69,000 in 2025.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins spoke to one of the event organizers to learn the details:

Happening today: Tax event to make sure you get the most out of your return

Bring your photo ID, Social Security card, tax documents and banking information.

If you aren't able to make it to Friday's event, you will still have opportunities to get help with your tax return.

Starting Monday, January 26, the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition will have free, IRS-certified tax preparation services available at 15 sites throughout Southern Nevada with varying schedules, for eligible taxpayers.

The goal of these events, according to the coalition, is to alleviate poverty in Southern Nevada by putting money back into the hands of low- to moderate-income working families and helping households use those dollars to stabilize and move forward.

You can get all the details at NVFreeTaxes.org.

