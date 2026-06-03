LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Southern Nevada Health District, there were 284 heat-related deaths in Clark County in 2025, and 90% of those deaths happened during the summer months, with a majority taking place outside.

The highest number of heat-related injuries was in central Las Vegas, including downtown and East Las Vegas.

Unhoused individuals made up 26% of heat-related deaths in Southern Nevada last year. But with 13% of reported decedents having an unknown housing status, that number could be even higher.

WATCH | Here's what one local nonprofit is doing to help:

Nonprofit aims to prevent heat-related deaths among those experiencing homelessness

HELP of Southern Nevada has launched its 15th annual HELP 2 O Water Drive to gather and distribute water to individuals who need it most in out community, and mitigate the number the number of heat-related deaths among unhoused individuals.

"There's a lot of people who are, who don't have the financial means or housing to keep up with their hydration or their water intake," said Alexis Brignola, an epidemiologist with the Southern Nevada Health District. "People step out of our car and are in the heat, but we don't really think about it otherwise.

"Whereas some don't have that reprieve, and maybe they don't have the option of putting a big 40 case of water bottles in their car. They don't have a car. So they can carry what they can carry, and they really have no place to store it. So we have different groups going out there in the community and passing that out, that can really help people who don't have the ability to either purchase it or even carry it around with them."

If you're in a position to give, you can donate water at the following dates, times and locations through Sept. 7.



HELP of Southern Nevada Framing Hope Warehouse

1600 E. Flamingo Road Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Las Vegas Aviators games through July 12



The Health District says those experiencing homelessness, older adults, and infants and young children all face an increased risk of heat illness if exposed to the heat for too long.

However, they say that anyone, especially this time of year, can be susceptible to the dangers of heat outside. Brignola says it's important to listen to your body and protect yourself.

WATCH | Here are some tips to help keep you and your loved one safe in the heat:

Tips to stay safe and healthy during triple-digit heat in Las Vegas

"There's different symptoms depending on heat stress and heat exhaustion, heat stroke, you know, there's different levels," she said. "But just a headache, feeling dizzy, feeling tired, feeling disoriented, especially if you stop sweating, those can be signs of serious illness, and you need to make sure you get in the shade right away and be hydrated. With a drier climate, you can lose hydration much faster before you really realize it."

Health officials say, if you're planning to recreate outdoors this summer, you should:

