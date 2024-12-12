Non-profit founded in memory of toddler killed in Las Vegas wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A year after a wrong-way crash that took the life of 3-year-old Jaya Brooks, her family is continuing to honor her memory through a new foundation that bears her name.

Jaya's Light Children's Foundation was founded in 2024 as a way to help her family heal and to reflect the vibrant spirit Jaya was known for.

The group provides support for children facing difficult circumstances. Their mission is to support the dignity of children by providing clothing for their emergency needs in hospitals and facilities. The group also promotes children’s health and socialization through support of their athletic endeavors.

Wednesday marked one full year since Jaya’s death, and the foundation packed trucks with toys, clothes and care packages ready to be gifted.

“I know she would want me to do this for other people and I know she wouldn’t want any kid to go without,” said Jaya’s dad, Jan.

WATCH: Jan Brooks remembers the life of his daughter through helping other children in need

Jan Brooks remembers the life of his daughter through helping other children in need

“I’m so heartbroken without you baby girl,” said Jaya’s mom, Darea Swain, in an online post.

“It’s been so much change in my life. I'm still adjusting to it. Every day it gets harder,” Swain told Channel 13.

Jaya’s family is continuing to raise awareness about wrong-way driving, hoping to create legislation that will implement harsher penalties for the crime.

WATCH: Family in mourning remembers the life of Jaya Brooks, a three-year-old girl killed in wrong-way driver crash