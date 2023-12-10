Two women, juvenile dead from 3-vehicle wrong-way crash on US 95, Durango, police update

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said two drivers and a juvenile died from a crash on the US 95 Durango off-ramp on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Police said the crash happened around 3:11 p.m. A 50-year-old woman from Bullhead City, Arizona, drove the wrong way on US 95 in the northbound travel lane south of the Durango northbound off-ramp.

Police identified the woman as Antonia Marie A. She was driving a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser.

At the same moment, a 63-year-old from Sparks, identified as Karen F., drove a 2022 GMC Acadia and traveled northbound on US 95 south of the Durango northbound off-ramp. Also, the driver of a 2014 Kia Soul traveled behind the Acadia.

Police said a crash happened when Antonia traveled southbound and struck Acadia. Then, Antonia's Cruiser rotated and struck the Soul.

"The Chrysler PT Cruiser overturned and entered the left shoulder, where the undercarriage of the Chrysler struck two additional vehicles that were parked on the left shoulder, then came to rest on its side in the left shoulder," police said.

Police closed roads as they investigated.

#trafficalert 95 northbound at Elkhorn closed and Northern 215 eastbound and westbound ramps to 95 northbound closed due to a crash. Expect delays - please slow down for first responders on scene. https://t.co/4fhbuLxIQA — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 10, 2023

Police said a juvenile from the Soul was transported to an area hospital but died the following Monday.

"The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Southern Command M.I.R.T is conducting this investigation," police said. "This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command's 69th fatal crash, resulting in 86 fatalities for 2023."