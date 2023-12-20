Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Fundraiser held for toddler killed in wrong-way crash

Jaya Brooks
Posted at 11:40 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 02:40:34-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of people attended a fundraiser at the Smith’s Marketplace in Skye Canyon for the family of 3-year-old Jaya Brooks.

According to Nevada State Police, Jaya was in a car with her father, when a driver hit them and other vehicles head on.

The crash happened on US-95 between Elkhorn and Durango on December 9th.

“I wish Jaya and I could trade places in an instant. I’d give anything. It’s unbearable,” said Jan Brooks, Jaya’s father.

Jaya passed away 2 days later after fighting severe head and heart injuries.

“I was thankful to God for giving me those 3 years,” said Darea Swain,” Jaya’s mother.

“I wish I could obviously have more years to see her get married, to see her go to school, and to graduate,” Brooks said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH