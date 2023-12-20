Fundraiser held for toddler killed in wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of people attended a fundraiser at the Smith’s Marketplace in Skye Canyon for the family of 3-year-old Jaya Brooks.

According to Nevada State Police, Jaya was in a car with her father, when a driver hit them and other vehicles head on.

The crash happened on US-95 between Elkhorn and Durango on December 9th.

“I wish Jaya and I could trade places in an instant. I’d give anything. It’s unbearable,” said Jan Brooks, Jaya’s father.

Jaya passed away 2 days later after fighting severe head and heart injuries.

“I was thankful to God for giving me those 3 years,” said Darea Swain,” Jaya’s mother.

“I wish I could obviously have more years to see her get married, to see her go to school, and to graduate,” Brooks said.