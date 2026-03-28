'No Kings' demonstrators take to the streets near Las Vegas courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of "No Kings" rallies were organized nationally for this weekend, with organizers expecting a turnout of over nine million people.

Las Vegas is also on the map for a "No Kings" protest this Saturday, hosted by Indivisible Las Vegas (ILV).

National Politics 'No Kings’ rally organizers expect record-breaking turnout nationwide AP via Scripps News Group

According to the organizers' website, the event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 333 South Las Vegas Drive, with street closures in the area in place at those times.

In a media alert to Channel 13, ILV said that the rally would include speakers, performances, and a march. Traffic cameras show large crowds on site with law enforcement present.

🔴 WATCH LIVE | "No Kings" rally in Las Vegas

The RTC shared that all lanes are currently blocked off from Clark Avenue to Bridger Avenue, as well as Bonneville to Bridger Avenue.

This isn't the first "No Kings" protest in Las Vegas. We previously covered one in October, 2025, that drew thousands out in support.