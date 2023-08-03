No charges will be filed against Cardi B after microphone incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rapper Cardi B will not face charges after throwing a microphone into the crowd during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

The incident happened on Saturday at Drai's Beachclub. Viral social media videos showed someone near the stage throw a drink at her and in return, Cardi B threw the microphone at the person.

A woman that was allegedly hit by the microphone filed a police report and said she was injured.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they have reviewed the case and consulted with the Clark County District's Attorney.

They said the case has been closed due to insufficient evidence and that no charges will be filed.

RELATED LINK: Microphone thrown by Cardi B to be auctioned for Las Vegas charity

The microphone in question is being auctioned off by an audio company called The Wave Sound Company. Owner Scott Fisher said they were able to retrieve it from the crowd before putting it on eBay. Money raised in the auction will be donated to The Friendship Circle in Las Vegas, which assists special needs children and is a national charity for veterans.

The eBay auction is scheduled to wrap up on Monday. As of Thursday at 3:15 p.m., bids were up to $99,900.