Concertgoer files police report after Cardi B throws microphone from stage

Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 31, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A concertgoer has filed a police report after an incident that happened during a Cardi B concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Saturday, viral social media videos show someone in the crowd near the stage throw a drink at Cardi B. The rapper is then seen throwing her microphone back at the person. Security got involved and the rapper continued her set.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said that on Sunday, a woman went to a police station to report a "battery". They said the victim told them she was attending a concert on the Strip and was hit by an item thrown from the stage.

Investigators said the incident was documented as part of a police report but no arrests or citations have been issued.

As of Monday morning, no further details have been released.

This is the latest in a string of incidents where fans have thrown items at artists including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Harry Styles, and Drake.

