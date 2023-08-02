Thrown microphone by Cardi B to help Las Vegas charity from auction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During a recent performance at Drais Beach Club, Cardi B made headlines when she threw her microphone into the crowd in response to a fan throwing an unknown liquid at her during a performance of her hit song "Bodak Yellow."

The viral social media video, viewed by millions, captured the incident with Cardi B's microphone hitting several people in the crowd.

Scott Fisher, owner of the Wave Sound Company, had provided the microphone for the concert at Drais Beach Club. Upon seeing the video, Fisher expressed his initial concern about the potential damage to the microphone, stating, "I assumed it was broken because the first video that I saw showed that it was recovered."

Following the incident, a woman claimed to have been struck by the microphone and filed a police report alleging battery. Currently, metro police have not released any updates regarding the case.

In an unexpected turn of events, Scott Fisher auctioned off the now-infamous microphone on eBay to raise money for charity. He expressed his intentions, saying, "I decided I'll just sell it and maybe try to raise money for charities. So that's why I decided, okay, I picked two charities to try to help out."

Fisher, who has provided microphones to numerous musicians in the past, acknowledged that this was an unprecedented situation for him. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the way his property was treated and shared his concerns about the potential impact on his income. "She treated my property like junk, and even if she wrote me a check right then and there... it still could impact my income."

Through this auction, Scott Fisher aims to support two charitable causes. The proceeds from the sale of the microphone will be donated to the Friendship Circle in Las Vegas. This organization assists special needs children and is a national charity for veterans.

Fisher felt fortunate to be in a position to contribute to these charitable causes and stated, "Fortunately, I'm in a position to be able to do this."

The eBay auction for the microphone is currently underway and is set to conclude on Monday. It provides an opportunity for anyone interested in owning a piece of music history and supporting charitable causes.

When asked about his motivation behind the auction, Fisher said it's not about Cardi B, the microphone, or promoting his own business. He emphasized that his main focus is on raising money for charity.