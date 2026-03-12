'Night of Power' brings Las Vegas Muslim community and LVMPD together amid Middle East tensions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With tensions rising in the Middle East, members of the Las Vegas Muslim community gathered alongside Metro Police for the "Night of Power" — a sacred tradition in the Muslim faith centered on community prayer, fasting, and shared meals.

Many attendees said the event, held during the last 10 days of Ramadan, felt more meaningful than ever.

"The last 10 days of the month of Ramadan is known as the Night of the Power, the Lala of Qadar, which happens during the odd nights of every night. Of, of the month of Ramadan from the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, that's when it happens. So, um, to have this special event, uh, being part of this, it's, it's an amazing thing to happen, to be part of it, and then to be able to celebrate it with the community," one attendee said.

The event also brought law enforcement into the fold, with officers joining community members to pray, break their fast, and share a meal.

"To be able to work together in the community, to be able to, uh, engage the community together, building bridges between the communities," one attendee said.

Rokai Yusafzai, one of the founders of the Night of Power, said the tradition in the Las Vegas valley began 6 years ago following an attack on a mosque in Texas. What started as a small gathering has grown significantly since then.

"From a group of small people of about 30 scattered 6 ft apart in three different rooms to having gatherings of 3, well, over 300+ invited guests," Yusafzai said.

Now, six years later, Yusafzai said many Muslim community members in the valley are experiencing familiar feelings of concern as tensions rise in the Middle East. He said Muslim community members fear that hate toward Muslims could grow as the war in Iran continues.

"We're human beings, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, background. We're all children of Abraham, children of Adam, right?" Yusafzai said.

Yusafzai hopes events like the Night of Power will deepen the bond between law enforcement and the Muslim community — building connections across race, religion, and ethnicity.

"Knowing the fact that I just call it Allah, it's still the same God. God of Adam, God of Abraham, God of Noah, God of Moses, peace be upon him, God of Jesus peace be upon him, and God of Muhammad, peace be upon him. So, it's, it's us as a human being, we all have red blood," Yusafzai said.

