NHP: 1 arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says one person has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on the 215 Southern Beltway Tuesday night.

NHP says a tow truck driver, later identified by the Clark County coroner as 48-year-old Ryan Matthew Billotte from Las Vegas, was working on the shoulder of the 215 near Jones Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Billotte death, according to the Clark County Coroner as due to multiple blunt force injuries and the incident was ruled an accident.

After the crash, other tow truck drivers from around the valley lined up in his honor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

