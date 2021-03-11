Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

NHP: 1 arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of the white Ford van involved in the death of Ryan Billotte, 48.
Tow truck operator Ryan Billotte was killed Tuesday when a investigators say a white Ford Transit van hit him as we worked on the side of the road near Decatur and 215 Southern Beltway. The vehicle was located and an arrest was made on Wednesday, March 10, 2021
joe 2.jpeg
joe 1.jpeg
nhp southern command.jpeg
Tow truck operator Ryan Billotte was killed Tuesday when a investigators say a white Ford Transit van hit him as we worked on the side of the road near Decatur and 215 Southern Beltway. The vehicle was located and an arrest was made on Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Tow truck operator Ryan Billotte was killed Tuesday when a investigators say a white Ford Transit van hit him as we worked on the side of the road near Decatur and 215 Southern Beltway. The vehicle was located and an arrest was made on Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Tow truck operator Ryan Billotte was killed Tuesday when a investigators say a white Ford Transit van hit him as we worked on the side of the road near Decatur and 215 Southern Beltway. The vehicle was located and an arrest was made on Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Tow truck operator Ryan Billotte was killed Tuesday when a investigators say a white Ford Transit van hit him as we worked on the side of the road near Decatur and 215 Southern Beltway. The vehicle was located and an arrest was made on Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Posted at 7:08 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:01:38-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says one person has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on the 215 Southern Beltway Tuesday night.

RELATED: VIDEO: Tow truck drivers honor colleague killed by hit-and-run driver

NHP says a tow truck driver, later identified by the Clark County coroner as 48-year-old Ryan Matthew Billotte from Las Vegas, was working on the shoulder of the 215 near Jones Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Billotte death, according to the Clark County Coroner as due to multiple blunt force injuries and the incident was ruled an accident.

After the crash, other tow truck drivers from around the valley lined up in his honor.

READ ORIGINAL STORY

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018