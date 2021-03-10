Law enforcement looking for driver after tow truck driver killed on beltway

12:30 A.M.

Nevada Highway Patrol is still looking for the driver of a van that hit a tow truck driver on the 215 Southern Beltway near Decatur Boulevard. The tow truck driver was killed. NHP tweeted a photo of the type of vehicle that they are looking for. If you have any information about the incident, please contact NHP or Crime Stoppers.

#Update to Fatal hit and run crash 215/Decatur . Possible Fleeing vehicle Ford Econoline with front right damage . If you see this vehicle please call *NHP or CRIMESTOPPERS. #Hit&Run #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/cB1HP8XXtc — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 10, 2021

11:19 P.M.

The 215 Southern Beltway westbound at Jones Boulevard has reopened.

9:50 P.M.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a tow truck driver working on the shoulder of the 215 Southern Beltway was hit by a vehicle near Decatur and has died. The vehicle did not stay at the scene. To report a tip to authorities call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. You can remain anonymous.

All traffic westbound is being diverted off Decatur Boulevard.

9:26 P.M.

The RTC reports the 215 Southern Beltway westbound at Decatur is closed. Use other routes.

8:51 P.M.

The RTC reports a crash on the 215 Southern Beltway at Jones Boulevard heading westbound that is causing long delays. Avoid the area if possible or plan for extra time on your commute.