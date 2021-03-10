Menu

Law enforcement looking for driver after tow truck driver killed on beltway

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a person was hit by a vehicle on the 215 Southern Beltway near Decatur and has died. All traffic westbound is being diverted off Decatur Boulevard.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 10:31:47-05

12:30 A.M.
Nevada Highway Patrol is still looking for the driver of a van that hit a tow truck driver on the 215 Southern Beltway near Decatur Boulevard. The tow truck driver was killed. NHP tweeted a photo of the type of vehicle that they are looking for. If you have any information about the incident, please contact NHP or Crime Stoppers.

11:19 P.M.
The 215 Southern Beltway westbound at Jones Boulevard has reopened.

9:50 P.M.
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a tow truck driver working on the shoulder of the 215 Southern Beltway was hit by a vehicle near Decatur and has died. The vehicle did not stay at the scene. To report a tip to authorities call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. You can remain anonymous.

All traffic westbound is being diverted off Decatur Boulevard.

9:26 P.M.
The RTC reports the 215 Southern Beltway westbound at Decatur is closed. Use other routes.

8:51 P.M.
The RTC reports a crash on the 215 Southern Beltway at Jones Boulevard heading westbound that is causing long delays. Avoid the area if possible or plan for extra time on your commute.

