VIDEO: Tow truck drivers honor colleague killed by hit-and-run driver

After a tow truck driver for Quality Towing was killed on Tuesday night, other tow truck drivers from around the valley lined up in his honor.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Mar 10, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a tow truck driver for Quality Towing was killed on Tuesday night, other tow truck drivers from around the valley lined up in his honor.

The video was tweeted by Clark County late Wednesday morning.

According to the tweet, firefighters were leaving University Medical Center when they saw the line of tow truck drivers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement looking for driver after tow truck driver killed on beltway

The incident happened around 7:47 p.m. March 9 on the 215 beltway between Decatur and Jones boulevards.

A tow truck driver was working on the shoulder of the road when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for a white Ford van with front-end damage.

They posted this tweet late last night.

The tow truck driver has been identified by the Clark County coroner as 48-year-old Ryan Matthew Billotte from Las Vegas.

