Las Vegas breaking news for March 19, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 19, 2018.
3:17 P.M.
Las Vegas police have confirmed that the cyclist hit by a truck has died at the hospital. READ MORE
2:54 P.M.
Las Vegas police said the cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck at Mel Torme Way and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. The Fatal Detail has been called to investigate. READ MORE
2:30 P.M.
The intersection of Mel Torme and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive is closed while officers investigate a collision involving a vehicle and bicycle. READ MORE
