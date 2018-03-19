Las Vegas breaking news for March 19, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 19, 2018.

3:17 P.M.

Las Vegas police have confirmed that the cyclist hit by a truck has died at the hospital. READ MORE

2:54 P.M.

Las Vegas police said the cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck at Mel Torme Way and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. The Fatal Detail has been called to investigate. READ MORE

2:30 P.M.

The intersection of Mel Torme and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive is closed while officers investigate a collision involving a vehicle and bicycle. READ MORE

TRAFFIC ALERT: The intersection of Mel Torme & Sammy Davis Junior is closed while officers investigate a collision involving a vehicle and bicycle. Expect delays in the area. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/bbJKziTsC5 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 19, 2018

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.