Las Vegas breaking news for March 16, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 16, 2018.

7:29 P.M.

NHP says the man who was sitting on the fencing over U.S. 95 near Decatur Boulevard is in custody. Traffic is returning to normal.

6:46 P.M.

Southbound U.S. Highway 95 is closed near Decatur Boulevard due to police activity near the area. The Nevada Highway Patrol says that a man is sitting on the fencing over U.S. 95. Emergency crews are talking to him. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

3:30 P.M.

UPDATE: Police said initial calls indicate a man and woman were attempting to enter a vacant business near Rancho Drive and Craig Road. Witnesses told police the woman fled the scene. Police searched the building but could not find the man. Police said it looked like the man destroyed some property and appears to have left the scene.

10 A.M.

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who is possibly stuck in a crawl space inside a business in the 4400 block of North Rancho Drive, near Craig Road.

5:15 A.M.

UPDATE: Police are now saying that they found a body on the Lake Mead on-ramp for Interstate 15. They believe it was a hit-and-run. The on-ramp will be closed for several hours. READ MORE.

4:25 A.M.

Police are on scene of fatal crash near Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards. Road closures may be in effect. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

1:39 A.M.

A man was critically injured this morning when he crashed his vehicle near West Sahara Avenue and South Miller Lane. Police say a man was driving a 2001 Honda Civic when he struck two medians and a light pole. He was transported to UMC Trauma. Police believe he may have been impaired.

**********************************************

