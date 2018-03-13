Las Vegas breaking news for March 10, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 10, 2018.

10 P.M.

NHP say a man carjacked a taxi cab near Carson Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard and drove the taxi onto the I-15, stopping near Craig Road. North Las Vegas police say the man then ran out onto the highway, stopping traffic and jumping into the back of a nearby semi truck. The truck then drove to the speedway and the subject jumped off. North Las Vegas police arrived at the speedway and arrested the suspect and transferred him to Las Vegas police custody. READ MORE

2:39 PM

Officers say people called in reports of shots fired near Durango Drive and Gilmore Avenue. Officers are on the scene and so far no victims have been located.

12:54 P.M.

A USPS driver was carjacked near the 3800 block of Algonquin Drive around 11:54 a.m. READ MORE

12 P.M.

UNLV student was the victim of an attempted carjacking. The incident occurred in an off-campus parking lot on Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue. READ MORE

OVERNIGHT

A driver is in critical condition after crashing their truck into multiple structures around 11:50 p.m. Friday. Las Vegas police say the driver lost control of their truck, struck a residential wall, veered onto a resident's front yard and ultimately crashed into a house near Lindell Road and Oakey Boulevard. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

