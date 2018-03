UPDATE MARCH 14: USPS released surveillance video of the man suspected in Saturday's carjacking.

UPDATE 4 P.M. MARCH 10: Las Vegas police say they located the USPS vehicle unoccupied in the 2100 block of East Desert Inn.

ORIGINAL STORY: A United States Postal Service driver was carjacked near the 3800 block of Algonquin Drive, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, around 11:54 a.m.

Las Vegas police say the suspect asked the USPS driver for a ride, when the driver denied him, the suspect told him to get out of the vehicle. A gun was seen but not pointed at the driver.

Police are searching for the USPS vehicle and suspect. No injuries have been reported.