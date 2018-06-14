Las Vegas breaking news for June 13, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 13, 2018.
3:41 P.M.
A man is dead following a possible home invasion near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway around 11 a.m. Las Vegas police say a suspect was attempting to gain entry into a residence when someone inside shot the suspect. The male suspect was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he died. No arrests have been made. Police say this incident may be in self-defense. UPDATE JUNE 14: The Clark County coroner identified the man killed as 40-year-old Jimmy Leroy Matthews of Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.
10:51 A.M.
Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a call for a palm tree rescue this morning. LVFR initially said someone was stuck 40 feet off the ground. They later tweeted that he was on the ground and there were no injuries to report.
Police say a man and his brother were hanging out near Stewart Avenue and Radwick when they were approached by 2 men. There was an altercation and the man was shot. The other two men fled in a stolen Toyota Camry. Police were able to catch up with the vehicle in area of Sahara and Hollywood. There was a short chase and the 2 men were taken into custody. The victim self-transported to local hospital.
OVERNIGHT
A man is dead after his vehicle left the roadway and ran into an excavator near Horizon Ridge and Kind Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased. READ MORE