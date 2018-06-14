Las Vegas breaking news for June 13, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 13, 2018.

3:41 P.M.

A man is dead following a possible home invasion near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway around 11 a.m. Las Vegas police say a suspect was attempting to gain entry into a residence when someone inside shot the suspect. The male suspect was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he died. No arrests have been made. Police say this incident may be in self-defense. UPDATE JUNE 14: The Clark County coroner identified the man killed as 40-year-old Jimmy Leroy Matthews of Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

10:51 A.M.

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a call for a palm tree rescue this morning. LVFR initially said someone was stuck 40 feet off the ground. They later tweeted that he was on the ground and there were no injuries to report.

UPDATE: Victim on the ground now, safe, no injuries reported, units being released from scene. #PIO1News https://t.co/aaaarqzS9a — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 13, 2018

7:55 A.M.

McCarran International Airport is reporting power outages in some areas of the airport. Travelers are being advised to check their flights. READ MORE

Lights are back on in Terminal 1 but we will still need time before operations resume normally. We appreciate everyone’s patience and calm demeanor during this trying morning. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 13, 2018

.@SouthwestAir, @SpiritAirlines and @Allegiant have implemented ground stops for inbound flights to @LASairport. If traveling on those carriers, please check with them directly for status of your flight. We are working with @NVEnergy to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 13, 2018

Terminal 1 checkpoints remain open but Ticketing and gate operations are limited or out in certain locations. We are working with NV Energy to address the situation as quickly as possible. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 13, 2018

8:24 a.m. — Outage is affecting systems at Terminal 1, A, B and C Concourses. D Gates and Terminal 3 are powered and operational. Expect delays as we sort out out the situation. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 13, 2018

7:51 a.m. — We’re experiencing power outages in some areas of the airport this hour. Checkpoints are open but things are moving slower than usual. More updates to come. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 13, 2018

1:54 A.M.

Police say a man and his brother were hanging out near Stewart Avenue and Radwick when they were approached by 2 men. There was an altercation and the man was shot. The other two men fled in a stolen Toyota Camry. Police were able to catch up with the vehicle in area of Sahara and Hollywood. There was a short chase and the 2 men were taken into custody. The victim self-transported to local hospital.

OVERNIGHT

A man is dead after his vehicle left the roadway and ran into an excavator near Horizon Ridge and Kind Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased. READ MORE

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.