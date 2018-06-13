Power outage causes delays at McCarran Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A power outage has been causing issues at McCarran International Airport Wednesday morning.

The airport first tweeted at 7:53 a.m. that there were some outages in the airport. It was initially affecting systems at Terminal 1 and its A, B and C concourses. Terminal 1 checkpoints remained open but ticketing and gate operations were limited or out.

Southwest, Spirit and Allegiant implemented ground stops for inbound flights to McCarran Airport as a result of the outage. Customers with American Airlines and Delta were also affected.

Just before 9 a.m., McCarran Airport tweeted that lights were back on but it would take some time before normal operations resumed.

However, there had been reports that the lights had gone off again around 9:30 a.m. Lights came back on again at 9:40 a.m. but ticketing counters are experiencing a significant backlog.

Lights just came back on! But this is what ticketing counters look like. We're hearing @SouthwestAir wait is VERY backed up. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/4l8UD13UVS — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) June 13, 2018

McCarran Airport reported that a cable serving the airport went down. Crews have made repairs and are evaluating the cable. The feed has since been rerouted and the airport is back at full service in recovery mode.

A cable serving the airport went down. Repairs have been made. Evaluation underway, but feed has been rerouted and airport is back at full service in recovery mode. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this situation. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 13, 2018

Around 10:45 a.m., the lights went off again in Terminal 1. It appears to be only partial and ticket counters and security lines were not affected.

McCarran Airport said that "intermittent, minor electrical interruptions will occur as part of the resetting process."

The lights came back on again around 11:10 a.m.

Okay. Third time lights have gone off in terminal 1 at @LASairport This time it is only partial, not many thing impacted. Looks like ticket counters still moving and security lines are as well. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/6toQf9hArU — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) June 13, 2018

Intermittent, minor electrical interruptions will occur as part of the resetting process. Our staff is working to get everything 100 percent back to normal. We appreciate everyone’s patience. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 13, 2018

Lights back on! But you can probably expect long lines at ticket counters until things are finally back to normal. Airlines trying to get people through as fast as possible. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/LVNqfFhM07 — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) June 13, 2018

An outage is planned at 1:30 a.m. Thursday to run tests. It is expected to only last 5 to 15 minutes.