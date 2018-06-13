Power outage causes delays at McCarran Airport

KTNV Staff
9:37 AM, Jun 13, 2018
4:38 PM, Jun 13, 2018

A power outage on Wednesday morning at McCarran international Airport affected many people waiting to take flights. Breaking news. Lesley Marin reporting.

KTNV
Lesley Marin/KTNV
PHOTO BY @MAJESTICBEN

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A power outage has been causing issues at McCarran International Airport Wednesday morning.

The airport first tweeted at 7:53 a.m. that there were some outages in the airport. It was initially affecting systems at Terminal 1 and its A, B and C concourses. Terminal 1 checkpoints remained open but ticketing and gate operations were limited or out. 

Southwest, Spirit and Allegiant implemented ground stops for inbound flights to McCarran Airport as a result of the outage. Customers with American Airlines and Delta were also affected. 

Just before 9 a.m., McCarran Airport tweeted that lights were back on but it would take some time before normal operations resumed. 

However, there had been reports that the lights had gone off again around 9:30 a.m. Lights came back on again at 9:40 a.m. but ticketing counters are experiencing a significant backlog. 

McCarran Airport reported that a cable serving the airport went down. Crews have made repairs and are evaluating the cable. The feed has since been rerouted and the airport is back at full service in recovery mode. 

Around 10:45 a.m., the lights went off again in Terminal 1. It appears to be only partial and ticket counters and security lines were not affected. 

McCarran Airport said that "intermittent, minor electrical interruptions will occur as part of the resetting process."

The lights came back on again around 11:10 a.m.

An outage is planned at 1:30 a.m. Thursday to run tests. It is expected to only last 5 to 15 minutes.  

