Las Vegas breaking news for January 4, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for January 4, 2018.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, a fire broke out at a home on 332 View Drive, near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard. The fire in the vacant one-story home is thought to be caused by a family of squatters.

At 10:13 p.m. on Jan. 3, a vehicle crashed into a wall 4141 Cartier Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue. 3 people were transported to the hospital with minor scrapes and bruises. The driver was possibly intoxicated during the incident.

A person was walking home in the Gloria Park Villa apartment complex at 3625 South Decatur, when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries at this point. Detectives believe this is possibly the result of a street robbery.

