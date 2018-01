LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A car caught fire in the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino's parking garage around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters spotted a "large volume of smoke" coming from the underground garage when they arrived at the scene. Security camera footage confirmed that a single car was on fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly with the help of the sprinkler system that was activated.

No evacuations were reported, and no one was injured. Damage has not been estimated.