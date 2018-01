This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for January 12, 2018.

6 A.M.

Southbound U.S. 95 is blocked near Kyle Canyon Road due to a serious crash. Chopper 13 was above the scene of the crash and showed multiple emergency vehicles tending to those involved.

Southbound 95 closed near Paiute Dr. #Traffic is being diverted off the highway and around the crash. #GMLV pic.twitter.com/p9Xkyuoo3L — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) January 12, 2018

This is a developing story.

5:45 A.M.

A report of a pipebomb at 2201 Constance Avenue, near Simmons Street and Carey Avenue around 1 a.m. caused police to show up to home. Upon arrival, police found an item they believe was a bomb but it has since been rendered safe. People were evacuated during the investigation.

Pipe bomb found on Constance Ave. in North Las Vegas. Police evacuated neighborhood. They have now deemed the area safe & people let back into their homes. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/NFdWcNZxIT — Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) January 12, 2018

-------------------------------------------------------