Father dead, teen daughter in critical condition after rollover crash on U.S 95

At 5:01 a.m., a family of three crashed their 2000 Ford Explorer driving southbound on the U.S. 95, near the Snow Mountain exit.

Investigators say the father fell asleep at the wheel and the Explorer began to drift to the left. The driver then woke up and overcorrected the vehicle to the right causing it to roll over.

The father, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was in the front passenger seat and was airlifted to University Medical Center with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. Their 15-year-old daughter was not wearing her seatbelt in the back seat and ejected from the Explorer. She was taken to UMC where she is in critical condition.

All roads surrounding the incident are now open.