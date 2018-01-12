Man arrested after suspicious device found in North Las Vegas residence

One man has been arrested after a device was located inside a residence in North Las Vegas last night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of Constance Avenue, near Clayton Street and Carey Avenue, in reference to a disturbance. During the course of their investigation into the disturbance it led them to the discovery of a suspicious device.

The Las Vegas Fire Department Bomb Squad arrived on scene and rendered the device safe as the ARMOR Task Force conducted the investigation. The NLVPD’s Detective Bureau ascertained the suspect’s location and took him into custody.

The ARMOR Task Force arrested 45-year-old Christopher Robinson for two counts of possession, manufacture or dispose of explosive or incendiary device. Robinson was booked into the City of Las Vegas Jail for the above charges.

The ARMOR Task Force is a specialized unit comprised of members from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Henderson Police Department and the Nevada Department of Public Safety.