Las Vegas breaking news for January 11, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for January 11, 2018.

6:15 A.M.

A crash in the Airport Connector tunnel causing a huge #traffic back-up.

Heads up if you're heading to @LASairport! There's a crash in the Airport Connector tunnel causing a huge #traffic back-up. #GMLV pic.twitter.com/mcETIl2iPX — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) January 11, 2018

-------------------------------------------------------

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV