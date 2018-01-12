Possible medical episode leads to northwest Las Vegas crash

A 55-year-old man died after a possible medical episode led to a crash Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

Around 10:30 a.m., the incident occurred at North Durango Drive at the intersection of West Oso Blanca Road.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2006 Hummer H3 was stopped for a red traffic signal when the driver suffered a possible medical episode causing the Hummer to travel across the intersection and collide with the Nissan Frontier which was stopped for a red signal facing the opposite direction.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to render aid to the driver of the Hummer until emergency medical personnel arrived. The driver of the Hummer was transported to Centennial Hills Hospital for further emergency medical treatment but did not survive despite all resuscitative efforts.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor in this collision. The driver's death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until the Clark County Coroner's Office investigation into the manner of death is complete.