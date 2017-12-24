Las Vegas breaking news for December 23, 2017

Firefighters are battling an underpass fire at 2733 East Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive. The fire was reported around 12:21 p.m. No word yet on what caused the fire, or if there are any injuries.
47-year-old Christine Sanchez was arrested on three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting near Harmon Avenue and Mountain Vista. READ MORE.
OVERNIGHT
A security guard was shot several times by multiple suspects near Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. The guard is currently in stable condition at the hospital. The suspects are still on the run.