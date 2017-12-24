Las Vegas breaking news for December 23, 2017

1 P.M.

Firefighters are battling an underpass fire at 2733 East Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive. The fire was reported around 12:21 p.m. No word yet on what caused the fire, or if there are any injuries.

11:39 A.M.

47-year-old Christine Sanchez was arrested on three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting near Harmon Avenue and Mountain Vista. READ MORE.

OVERNIGHT

A security guard was shot several times by multiple suspects near Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. The guard is currently in stable condition at the hospital. The suspects are still on the run.

-------------------------------------------------------

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV