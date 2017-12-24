UPDATE: Woman arrested for allegedly killing her roommates

UPDATE DEC. 23: 47-year-old Christine Sanchez was arrested on three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with Friday's shooting.

Police say Sanchez had been in an ongoing argument with her three roommates.They believed that during an argument, Sanchez produced a handgun and shot her three roommates multiple times. She fled the scene before police arrived at the residence.

Sanchez was found by Las Vegas police near the 700 block of Digger Street, which is close to Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard, later that day. She is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

UPDATE AT 4:50 P.M. DEC. 22: Detectives revealed more details about the shooting after a preliminary investigation.

They've confirmed that the three adults who were shot - one male and two females - have all died from their injuries.

Police think the shooting began as a dispute at the residence near Harmon Avenue and Mountain Vista. They're looking for at least one suspect, as well as other people who may have been near the scene during the shooting.

#UPDATE: @LVMPD confirms 3 people dead, 2 men and 1 woman - homeowner talking with detectives and they're still looking for a few others who left scene @KTNV — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) December 23, 2017

Officials also say that this home is a "problem house," as they've been called to the residence at least 14 times.

This case is still in the early investigation stages. More information to come.

UPDATE AT 3 P.M. DEC. 22: Police are now saying that three people have been shot inside of the home on Del Santos Avenue. It is not clear if all three people are dead.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are investigating a double homicide.

The bodies were discovered around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive near East Harmon Avenue and Mountain Vista.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.