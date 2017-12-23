Las Vegas breaking news for December 22, 2017

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for December 22, 2017.

6:10 P.M.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Mark 1 apartments located near East Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street. Crews reported heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments on the second floor and located a small fire in the kitchen of one of the units. Crews then made an offensive attack and knocked the fire down at 6:24 p.m. One person suffered cuts to his hand while breaking glass to get a fire extinguisher. The fire is under investigation amd damages have not been estimated.

1:25 P.M.

Police are investigating a double homicide. The bodies were discovered around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Del Santos near East Harmon Street and Mountain Vista. READ MORE.

10:40 A.M.

Police say two people are dead on the east side of the valley. The bodies were discovered around 10:40 a.m. inside a home on Vader Avenue near East Russell and South Sandhill roads. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. READ MORE.



6:30 A.M.

A motorcyclist has crashed on Rancho Drive near U.S. 95.

