UPDATE DEC. 23: An investigation revealed new details about a double homicide that happened near Russell and Sandhill roads on Friday.

Police say a caregiver arrived at the residence just before 10:40 a.m., but no one answered the door. The caregiver looked through a window and saw a person laying on the floor and called for help.

Medical crews at the scene located a man and a woman, both of whom were pronounced dead. Investigators also found that each body had a gunshot wound.

The identities of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Police are still looking for possible suspects, and a motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should call police at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police say two people are dead on the east side of the valley.

The bodies were discovered around 10:40 a.m. inside a home on Vader Avenue near East Russell and South Sandhill roads.

Police say the deceased are a man and a woman in their 50s.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.