Las Vegas breaking news for August 28, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for August 28, 2018.

5:10 A.M.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a playground near the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way. No injuries, arson suspected.

Playground fire. Area is taped off. Marshal on scene. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/nubtq1wd1y — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) August 28, 2018

3:25 A.M.



2 people have been killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 11 near Boulder City. Traffic is being diverted onto US93.US95. Avoid the area, expect delays. READ MORE.

#trafficalert Fatal Crash Investigation on I-11SB at mile marker 9. 2 vehicles, 1 rollover, 2 confirmed deceased. Traffic is being diverted onto US93/US95 junction. Avoid the area, expect delays. #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 28, 2018

