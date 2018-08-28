Las Vegas breaking news for August 28, 2018

KTNV Staff
4:37 AM, Aug 28, 2018
13 mins ago

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for August 28, 2018.

5:10 A.M.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a playground near the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way. No injuries, arson suspected. 

3:25 A.M.

2 people have been killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 11 near Boulder City. Traffic is being diverted onto US93.US95. Avoid the area, expect delays. READ MORE

