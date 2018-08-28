2 people killed in crash, Interstate 11 southbound near Boulder City closed

2 people have been killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 11 near Boulder City, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP says that a vehicle was parked on the right shoulder of the interstate because of mechanical problems. A BMW hit the vehicle, sending it across the southbound lanes to the other side of the road.

A man and woman in the vehicles were killed. NHP says the driver of the BMW appears to have been drunk. There was also a small child between the ages of 3 and 5 in the backseat.

The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Aug. 28.

Traffic is being diverted onto US93/US95. The interstate is expected to be closed for hours.

This is the second fatal crash on I-11 since it opened earlier this month. 2 people were killed when a SUV made a U-turn and hit another vehicle.

The coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.