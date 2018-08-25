Las Vegas breaking news for August 24, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for August 24, 2018.

5:30 P.M.

Lanes of U.S. 95 will soon be reopening after a possible suicidal subject on the Stephanie Street overpass. The situation has been resolved. No injuries were reported.

1:10 P.M.

According to initial reports, there has been another shooting involving Las Vegas police. A source says that someone stabbed another individual on a bus and then took off. Las Vegas police made contact and the person was shot. It happened near Spring Mountain and Rainbow Boulevard.

No police officers injured. The person who was shot has been transported to a hospital. There are road closures in effect. READ FULL STORY.

We're currently investigating an officer involved shooting that just occurred near Rainbow and Spring Mountain. All officers are ok, the suspect is being transported to the hospital. @LVMPD_PIO is on the way, a media staging area is to be determined. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/ngJBSKZS9a — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 24, 2018

