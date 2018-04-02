Las Vegas breaking news for April 2, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for April 2, 2018.

5:50 A.M.

Officers and emergency services are on the scene of a crash on Tree Line Drive near Sahara Avenue.

Chopper 13 was over the crash and saw that it involved a car and a motorcycle.

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.