Newest round of COVID-19 boosters now available for Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The newest round of COVID booster shots is now available for Nevadans.

The vaccine was recommended earlier this week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was recently approved by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech will be available for everyone ages six months of age and older.

“Vaccinating against COVID-19 is the best protection against COVID-19-related serious infection, hospitalization, and death,” said Kristy Zigenis, Section Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program, in a statement. “As long as you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months, you are eligible for the new COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the best protection through this winter.”

According to health officials, this updated COVID-19 vaccine more closely targets the XBB lineage of the Omicron variant and could restore protection against severe COVID-19 that may have decreased over time.

Most health plans will cover the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to the recipient, ensuring most Nevadans will be able to receive this vaccine for free.

Nevadans with plans that do not cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine, or those who do not have health insurance, can receive a vaccine for free from a pharmacy enrolled in the Bridge Access Program.

To find a participating location, go to vaccines.gov, and when searching locations, choose “Participating in Bridge Access Program.”