LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're now less than 90 days out from Las Vegas PRIDE 2026, an annual event that's taken place in the valley since the early 80s, celebrating diversity.

I had the chance to sit down with the newest member of Las Vegas Pride's royal family, Miss Las Vegas Trans PRIDE Sarah Amie Dorsey.

WATCH | Dorsey previews the October event:

Newest member of Las Vegas PRIDE's royal family previews the October event

Dorsey is an educator, writer, musician and transgender activist. She's been heavily involved in Southern Nevada's LGBTQIA+ community and serves on the Transgender Steering Committee at the Center and sings in Las Vegas' first transgender and allied community choir.

She says this year's PRIDE Festival will have something for everyone.

"It's a big old party, you know? If there's one thing we know how to do really well, it's celebrate," Dorsey said. "We're part of the Las Vegas fabric, we're part of the essence of Las Vegas. Trans people have been here and welcomed for a really long time. Lesbians, gays, bisexuals and everyone across the entire spectrum has been really welcome in Las Vegas, and I think that it's a great celebration of that community and of the love that Las Vegas has for each other."

This year's PRIDE kicks off with the parade in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 9. The Festival begins Oct. 17 at the Desert Breeze Events Center.

For more information on October's events and to purchase tickets, head over to the Las Vegas PRIDE website here.