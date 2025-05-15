New Whole Foods Market opens at Downtown Summerlin, replacing Charleston & Fort Apache location

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Whole Foods Market opened in Downtown Summerlin on Thursday. It joins the growing list of other grocery stores that have opened recently, including ALDI, H Mart, and Grocery Outlet.

Whole Foods says the new location at 2475 S. Town Center Dr., off Town Center and Sahara Avenue, is a relocation of the Whole Foods store on Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.

The 46,500-square-foot Summerlin location is expected to feature more than 100 local items from Nevada suppliers, including cheese, protein bars, snacks, coffee, bread, and body care products.

Downtown Summerlin

The Summerlin location will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Whole Foods Market said on opening morning, they would donate an all-electric refrigerated van to Celestial Manna, a nonprofit that helps deliver surplus food to people in need.