New video released of suspects believed to be linked to abandoned dog found near a dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released new video of two suspects believed to have abandoned a dead dog found near a dumpster on Friday, July 11.

New video surveillance shows two men pushing a kennel at 27th Street and Valley Street on Thursday, July 10, at around 11:45 p.m. The men continue to walk northbound on 27th Street and then eastbound on Sunrise Avenue.

Police note that the dog appears to be already dead within the video.

Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying the individuals responsible for this incident. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestopperofnv.com.