New teen driving safety push in Las Vegas follows serious crash involving teen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recent crash involving a 17-year-old driver near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue has renewed concerns about speeding and teen driver safety in the Las Vegas valley, prompting local leaders and law enforcement to launch new efforts aimed at preventing similar tragedies.

Police say a 17-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when his pickup truck collided with a Honda Civic at the intersection of Nellis and Owens on Sept. 22.

The crash left 24-year-old Jessica Avila with serious injuries. Her 4-year-old daughter, Isabella, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered critical injuries.

Shortly after the crash, Avila's sister spoke with Channel 13 about the family's condition and concerns.

"They're saying she's paralyzed right now," she said at the time. "We're still praying and hoping that that's not the case."

The teen driver was arrested on reckless driving-related charges.

Residents familiar with the area said speeding is a common problem at the intersection.

"They're going 20, 30 miles over the speed limit every time I come here," one community member said.

Local leaders said changing those driving habits is a key part of preventing future crashes.

During a Monday news conference marking National Teen Driver Safety Week, Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced a valley-wide traffic safety initiative supported by a $100,000 donation from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States," said Clark County Commission Chairman Michael Naft.

The initiative will focus on improving traffic safety awareness among students and families through unified messaging from schools and local agencies. Officials said the campaign will also provide updated guidance on school zones, traffic laws and parking regulations.

"Driving is not just a privilege," LVMPD Lt. Cody Fulwiler said. "It's a responsibility that can mean the difference between life and death."

Safety advocates said parents play a critical role in preparing teenagers to drive safely and should remain actively involved even after their children receive a driver's license.

"The parents have to take care of that 17-year-old. I think parents should be with teens that are driving at least until they are 18," one resident said.

Officials said education remains an important part of reducing crashes, but they also stress that safer roads depend on all drivers slowing down, staying alert and watching out for others.

National Teen Driver Safety Week runs through Oct. 24.