4-year-old injured in Las Vegas crash paralyzed from waist down, family says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mother and her 4-year-old daughter remain hospitalized after a serious crash in east Las Vegas Tuesday night that ended with a teenage driver facing reckless-driving-related charges.

The crash happened around 8:16 p.m. at North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, a 17-year-old boy was speeding while driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Nellis as a Honda Civic traveled northbound toward the intersection.

Police said the driver of the Honda attempted to make a left turn at a flashing yellow signal when the two vehicles collided.

Inside the Honda were 24-year-old Jessica Avila and her 4-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Avila’s sister, Roseanna Sosa, told Channel 13 the two were on their way to a store to buy Isabella a goldfish when the crash happened.

Sosa said her sister suffered two broken legs, a broken arm and a broken neck. She said doctors have told the family Isabella is paralyzed from the waist down.

“They’re saying she’s paralyzed right now," Sosa said. "We’re still praying and hoping that that’s not the case."

Both Avila and her daughter were taken to UMC Trauma and admitted to the hospital.

Neighbors describe speeding near crash site

On Wednesday, debris from the collision could still be seen near the intersection.

Stephanie Carbajo, who lives near the crash site, told Channel 13 speeding is something she regularly sees in the area.

“Constant speeding," Carbajo said. “If it’s 45 like you see, they’ll either go 50, 55.”

While Tuesday’s crash left a mother and daughter seriously injured, LVMPD’s latest traffic numbers show crashes and traffic deaths across its jurisdiction are down compared with the same period last year.

From Jan. 1 through Sept. 19, LVMPD recorded 12,319 collisions, down about 6% from 13,101 during the same period in 2025. Traffic fatalities fell from 118 to 86, a decline of about 27%. Police note the figures are preliminary and subject to change.

Teen driver arrested

Police said the 17-year-old driving the Ford suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released before being taken into custody and booked on reckless-driving-related charges.

Investigators said impairment is not suspected for either driver. The crash remains under investigation.