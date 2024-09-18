New survey could lead to changes for high school start times in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A later start date for state high schools may be on the horizon as the Nevada State Board of Education seeks public input through a new survey.

The 21-question survey is designed to explore solutions to key problems in Nevada's public school system such as chronic absenteeism, behavioral issues, and low academic achievement.

The survey is open through Oct. 4.

Looking into benefits

Later start times for high schools across the state have been under discussion for years with advocates citing research that later start times are better for students' academic development — mainly due to their sleep schedules.

The statewide survey touches on these potential benefits, including how later start times could lead to improvements in students' mental and physical health, attendance, classroom alertness, and athletic performance.

A 2022 study by the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed that school start times lead to "better overall developmental outcomes, longer sleep duration, and less negative mood" for students. However, they said more research is still needed.

Looking into challenges

These new changes also present potential challenges.

In the state survey, questions are raised on logistical situations, such as whether or not later start times would affect work schedules for parents.

Though not mentioned in the survey, different start times could also affect district labor shortages. Here in Clark County — and many parts of the nation — there is a critical labor shortage for positions like bus drivers.

Clark County School District has in the past adjusted school start times based on these shortages alone.

Furthermore, the survey said later start times could increase costs related to before and after-school childcare, and increase costs to school districts.

Other challenges presented touched on the decreases. Specifically on students' time to finish homework, a disruption of after-school activities and athletics, and less time to spend with family after school.

Looking ahead

The Nevada Board of Education said the input gathered from the survey may guide and influence decision-making for state legislators to draft a bill for the 2025 Legislative Session.

“The State Board of Education has deliberated this topic at length, and we’ve had feedback from district and school administrators,” said Felicia Ortiz, president of the Nevada State Board of Education.

“We want to hear from all stakeholders and we’re hoping families, teachers and most importantly, students, will share their thoughts through this survey. We look forward to hearing from all of you!”

You can complete the survey on the Nevada Department of Education's website by clicking the link here: High School Start Time Survey.