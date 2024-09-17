Students improve in math and English statewide according to latest report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada students are showing an improvement in both math and English after the latest results from the statewide assessments.

One of the biggest improvements revealed in that report is a new proficiency in mathematics.

It's up 1.3% statewide.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert calls it a step in the right direction.

I caught up with a teacher and a parent to get their reaction about the report and the improvement.

"He just started sixth grade," said Ati Grinspun, talking about her son Liam. "He was in a blue ribbon school. He did amazing."

She's happy to know the Clark County School District is improving, according to a new state education report card.

"Obviously the teachers are doing something, so it is exciting to know that Nevada in general, we are getting a better education," she said.

Monday, the Nevada Department of Education released its annual report card.

According to the report, students showed gains in math and English Language Arts.

Up 1.3% to 32.6% of students now demonstrating proficiency in mathematics, and English is up slightly, 0.3% to 41.3%.

"It does not surprise me," said Torrence Whalum.

Whalum has taught middle school math for about five years.

He said all his students have laptops or iPads now and that the new and access to more technology is helping students be more connected with teachers with subjects like math.

"Technology is one part, and giving them access to specific help. Every teacher not only has us as instruction coaches, but they also have another IA, another teaching assistant rounding out that total experience of being in a classroom," he said.

Whalum said bouncing back from COVID-19 was a struggle, but the improvement is a welcome step in the right direction.

"Through proper leadership, present leadership, intentional leadership, I believe we are able to bounce back better," he said.

Grinspun hopes the momentum forward continues.

"With all the casinos, all the new businesses, all the people moving from California, we don't have an excuse to be so behind on the education we get," she said.

While the new report is a statewide report card, when looking at Clark County, the math proficiency increase is the same at 1.3%.