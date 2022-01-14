Clark County School District adjusts school times next year in response to bus driver shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is adjusting school times next year in response to the ongoing school bus driver shortage.

The changes are for the 2022-2023 school year, which starts on Aug. 8.

The district says the goal is to improve on-time rates for all bus routes. At most schools, the adjustment is less than 30 minutes, impacting 65 bus routes.

Times are subject to change pending the completion of the School Extended Day Request approval process.

“Getting students to school on time is vital to student achievement,” CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus F. Jara said in a press release. “The District is committed to maintaining bus services for our eligible students, and these changes will improve transportation service reliability and timeliness.”

School districts nationwide continue to experience substantial bus driver shortages, forcing some districts to cut services to a large percentage of their eligible students.

CCSD Transportation provides bus service to approximately 125,000 students on more than 1,500 routes. CCSD employs more than 1,300 drivers and maintains the largest owned/operated school bus fleet in the nation.

