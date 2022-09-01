New North Las Vegas watering assignments in effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fall seasonal watering restrictions went into effect on Thursday. The new mandatory watering assignments in North Las Vegas will stay in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

Residents and businesses are required to change their watering clocks to three assigned watering days. Grass landscapes should be watered for no longer than 12 minutes per watering day. Drip irrigation is permitted up to three days a week but may only require one or two days as water-efficient trees and shrubs thrive with less water than grass. Sunday watering is prohibited all year.

The Southern Nevada Watering Authority has a map and more information on assigned watering days at snwa.com.